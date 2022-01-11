TRINITY — Wheatmore and Trinity are both set to resume play on the hardwood tomorrow after a 10-day absence.
The Bulldogs (11-3) will return to conference play at Eastern Randolph tomorrow aiming to bounce back after a pair of tough losses put a blemish on an otherwise stellar run in non-conference play early in the year. Sandwiched between a game with Providence Grove that went to overtime and a contest with Thomasville that ended in a seven-point setback, Trinity claimed its second win of the season over the rival Warriors.
Before the schools complete the trilogy of games on Jan. 25, Trinity has a trio of winnable games on its plate with the Wildcats, Randleman and Southwestern Randolph. With a chance to vastly improve a 2-2 conference record, it appears to be a crucial stretch for the Bulldogs.
Equally as significant is the slate ahead of the Warriors. A 7-5 Wheatmore squad has endured a number of narrow losses of late, with the latest coming in a 62-60 defeat to Central Davidson.
Having dropped three of four dating back to the Davidson Randolph Christmas Classic, the Warriors will have an opportunity to score a victory over a team that sits atop their conference standings. At press time, Wheatmore was scheduled to host Providence Grove on Friday to face the Patriots. PG is coming off of a 77-71 overtime victory over the Bulldogs to preserve its perfect 4-0 league mark.
In close losses to Trinity and Central Davidson, the Warriors needed just a play or two to swing either contest. Their lone win during that time came in a 60-46 victory over Eastern Randolph at the Christmas tournament.
Wheatmore will carry a 2-1 conference record into Friday’s outing, but must play its best basketball of the season in its next five. After Providence Grove, the Warriors get second-place Uwharrie Charter, which has a win over Trinity earlier this year, followed by matchups with Southwestern Randolph, Randleman and then the Bulldogs.
The stage is set for both teams to enter that Jan. 25 showdown with a chance to greatly improve their chances of making the playoffs and earning a favorable seed in the tournament.
