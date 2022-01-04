WALLBURG — A difficult slate of games in the Davidson Randolph Christmas Classic proved too much to overcome for Wheatmore basketball, as the Warriors came away with a single victory over Eastern Randolph and a pair of defeats.
After opening the tournament with a 72-50 loss to Ledford, the event host, Wheatmore topped the Wildcats in a 60-46 contest that saw Kaleb Lockwood produce 14 points to lead the Warriors. Its final game of the event came against its bitter rival, providing perhaps the tournament’s testiest game, a 57-54 win for Trinity.
The Warriors held Dominic Payne to 15 points, below his season average, and managed to draw a fifth foul on him with the game still on the line. Despite the defensive effort to frustrate the young Bulldog, it wasn’t quite enough, as Trinity made just enough shots down the stretch to come away with the win.
“We played incredibly hard,” Warriors coach Jonathan Evans said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with our effort. We know he’s one of the best players around, and we paid a lot of attention to him. We did everything we could, and I thought we played well enough to win, honestly.”
Dylan Hodges also recorded 15 points for Trinity, while Tyler Kimball and Lockwood paced the Warriors with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Evans suggested after Wheatmore’s participation in the tournament that his squad faced perhaps the most difficult road to the championship, which was won by Thomasville.
The top-seeded Ledford Panthers played in front of the most raucous crowd each night, including their initial win over the Warriors. And against Trinity, their most familiar foe, Wheatmore had the task of stopping arguably the event’s most dangerous player.
Despite the losses, Evans was pleased with his team.
“Just incredibly proud of the effort that my guys put in,” Evans said. “We drew the short straw in this tournament. We were the road team every game, we played the host school, we played an extremely physical Eastern Randolph team. We could not have gotten a worse draw. We walked away 1-2, and we’re a far better team than that, but my guys did everything they possibly could.”
Wheatmore’s girls followed up their tournament-opening win over Ledford with a 64-35 loss to Oak Grove and a 60-43 win over South Davidson. Brianna Hill and Kynnedi Routh led Wheatmore with 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the win over South to improve the Warriors’ record to 8-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.