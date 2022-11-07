TRINITY — Wheatmore knew it’d have to capitalize on its opportunities to get past Patton. But it just couldn’t make it happen.
The second-seeded Warriors allowed two goals in quick succession and couldn’t rally in falling 2-0 against the 15th-seeded Panthers last week at Wheatmore in the second round of the NCHSAA 2-A West boys soccer playoffs.
“We made some changes and I thought we had opportunities, but that goalkeeper was phenomenal,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “That’s the best goalkeeper we’ve played against all year. They played very well to feet. They played very well and I think they’ll go far.
“But I’m proud of my kids — we fought very hard. There are still a lot of hurt kids and angry kids right now, and that’s from pain. I knew it was going to be a handful. I was hoping that game Tuesday and that long ride might wear them down, but that didn’t work.”
The Warriors (19-1-4), who tied with Trinity for the PAC 1A/2A title, had a handful of good scoring opportunities — including a strong flurry during the opening minutes of the second half. But their shots too often sailed over the goal or found the hand of the Patton goalkeeper.
Patton (18-4-1) controlled the ball for significant chunks and had chances of its own. But it wasn’t until the 64th minute that it broke through on a centering volley from the left side into the center for the score. Just over 30 seconds later, the Panthers won the ball in the middle, stepped and fired for a 2-0 lead.
“Second half, we made some changes,” Maness said. “I thought we began to go forward and we stayed there a little bit. But our opportunities weren’t quite good enough. Against a quality goalkeeper like that, you’ve got to get inside the 12 and it’s got to be a hard shot. It didn’t go our way tonight.”
Wheatmore kept looking to apply pressure and get back within reach. Its best chance came in the 76th minute on a free kick just outside the penalty area. But Patton’s goalkeeper, who finished with 10 stops, saved the attempt over the crossbar, and nothing came from the ensuing corner kick.
Nick Galloway finished with seven saves for the Warriors, who were outshot 18-13 for the match. The match concluded the careers for 10 seniors — Hunter Brooks, Ryan Baynard, Jaxson Hatcher, Luke Beasley, Riley Queen, Collin Burgess, Cooper Phillips, Anakin Leister, Jayden Martin and Galloway.
But the hope is that this year’s team continued to raise the bar for the program.
“We had a great year,” Maness said. “We had a very good year, and I’m proud of what we accomplished this year. We set some personal goals and we set some school goals. I can’t complain with that. We were trying to get that 20th win and trying to get to the third round. But we’ll just have to go at it again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.