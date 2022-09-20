TRINITY — An unbeaten Wheatmore soccer team took another step forward in league play this week as the Warriors downed Eastern Randolph 4-1 in Monday’s tilt.

Collin Burgess scored a pair of goals, Ryan Baynard and Riley Queen pitched in one apiece and the Warriors moved to 7-0-3 on the season. So far through three conference matches, the Warriors notched a 1-1 tie with Trinity, coasted by Randleman 7-1 and staved off a stiff challenge from ER in what was its first loss of the season.

