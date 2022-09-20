TRINITY — An unbeaten Wheatmore soccer team took another step forward in league play this week as the Warriors downed Eastern Randolph 4-1 in Monday’s tilt.
Collin Burgess scored a pair of goals, Ryan Baynard and Riley Queen pitched in one apiece and the Warriors moved to 7-0-3 on the season. So far through three conference matches, the Warriors notched a 1-1 tie with Trinity, coasted by Randleman 7-1 and staved off a stiff challenge from ER in what was its first loss of the season.
“They’re a very good team — they’re technical, they’re strong, they’re fast — so I knew this was going to be a tough one,” WHS coach Maness said. “We got through it. Our goalie was incredible.”
Both squads were engaged in a stalemate for the first 39 minutes Monday, with Baynard breaking the ice just a minute before intermission with a free kick he lofted beautifully over the head of the Wildcats’ goaltender. Burgess added his tallies less than three minutes apart to essentially put this one on ice for the Warriors.
The early part of the season has seen Wheatmore play some close matches in which it found a way not to lose. In the season opener, East Davidson and the Warriors battled to a 3-3 draw. Later that month, it was Glenn that held Wheatmore scoreless. Ultimately the Bobcats couldn’t get on the board either, and the Warriors passed a tough test by refusing to back down against a difficult 4-A opponent.
Arguably playing some of their best soccer recently, Wheatmore has won five of six, including triumphant outcomes against East Davidson, Ledford, South Davidson, Randleman and now ER.
If not for an Axel Canelo Rodriguez goal with 12 minutes to play, Wheatmore would have pitched a shutout.
The Warriors turn their attention once again to a conference opponent in the upcoming week, as they take on Southwestern Randolph on Monday. Maness believes his squad is well-prepared for the rigors of league play thanks to enduring a series of competitive contests with quality opponents.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams in the non-conference,” Maness said. “Ledford was very strong and very technical. Glenn was just like this. East Davidson is a good team. Randleman, if you take the score away, they’re a good team.
“Our conference is strong, so you can’t let up.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.