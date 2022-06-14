CARY — Three years had passed since Rick Maness stood out on Clinton High School’s home soccer field and explained after an 8-0 loss to the Dark Horses that his team had accomplished everything it could.
In 2019, Wheatmore soccer had never advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. The group finished its season at 15-5 that year, having beaten a series of tough opponents for the right to play Clinton.
“They knew what they were up against,” Maness then said of his team. “We were happy to be here, considering this is uncharted water. I can’t take anything away from [Clinton]. They were just technically, from 1 to 11, better than us.”
When the opportunity came again to face off with the program that ousted them, the team was not simply happy to be there. The Warriors, the West’s No. 2 seed, entered this year’s state championship game with an unblemished 24-0 record, defeating its previous opponents by a 191-15 margin. The nucleus of the group had been through a pair of abbreviated seasons thanks to the pandemic and had been building momentum and overcoming obstacles for more than 1,000 days.
When it came time to take the field at WakeMed Soccer Park for this year’s NCHSAA 2-A championship game against the Dark Horses, the top seed from the East, they were more than ready.
“It’s an honor — it’s amazing,” Summer Bowman said of winning the first team state championship in school history. “I’m so excited. We definitely deserved it.”
Bowman, a junior, was selected as the game’s MVP. Her two goals and sophomore Ellie Garrison’s goal and assist wrapped up a historic run for the staples of Wheatmore’s offense. The team’s state record for goals was made possible in part by Garrison’s 77 goals, good for second place in NCHSAA history.
Between Garrison, Summer and Natalie Bowman, the Warriors have the foundation to an offense that no other program will return at the 2-A level in the 2023 season. Goalkeeper Victoria Lowe’s departure will be no insignificant void. She helped to fortify the back end of a defense that allowed only 16 goals this season. The good news for the club is that it should return 90.7% of its goal production next season.
The baton will soon be passed once again to the next generation of Wheatmore athletes, just as it was from a group in 2019 that left the program in capable hands. At that time, Maness lauded the efforts of Makenzie Bonner, Madison Gore, Kristina Eli, Skylar Craddock, Haley Carter, Emma Baynard, Molly Plees, Elisabeth Beusse and Karoline Lund in changing the fortunes of the program.
He was also excited with the emerging underclassmen on that team, one of whom was a young Kara Comer, then a freshman, who accounted for 15 of the 18 goals that graduated this summer with the school’s senior class. It was on the backs of that senior class of 2019 that the next wave was able to raise the bar.
Though no effort to repeat is made easy, the collection of young talent reminds of another Randolph County institution. This year’s Randleman baseball team took home the county’s other 2-A state championship, its second consecutive title.
In order to duplicate that feat next year, the Warriors will need to find someone to replace Lowe in net, but there have been big shoes to fill before.
“You go 25-0 and you’ve set the bar so high — for anybody,” Maness said.
