TRINITY — Gameweek 7 began for Warrior soccer with a 4-1 victory over Southwestern Randolph on Monday, making it 330 days since Wheatmore High School last lost a game on the pitch.

With the win this week, the boys’ program led by Rick Maness matched its win total from last year at nine. The success is a continuation of what Maness has built on campus. Over the summer, the Warriors’ girls celebrated their first state championship after capping a perfect 25-0 campaign.

