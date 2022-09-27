TRINITY — Gameweek 7 began for Warrior soccer with a 4-1 victory over Southwestern Randolph on Monday, making it 330 days since Wheatmore High School last lost a game on the pitch.
With the win this week, the boys’ program led by Rick Maness matched its win total from last year at nine. The success is a continuation of what Maness has built on campus. Over the summer, the Warriors’ girls celebrated their first state championship after capping a perfect 25-0 campaign.
Not to be outdone, the boys moved to 9-0-3 just days after dismantling Thomasville, 8-1. For his part, Maness prefers to keep his focus on the field and not on accolades which continue to pile up. True to form, he was complimentary of the Bulldogs’ program and gracious in victory.
“In the second half, they were really gritty,” said Maness, who credited Thomasville coach Staton for having his team prepared. “Their determination, I mean, we only scored one in the second half. That’s pretty special. That’s a lot to build on.
“It was good to get a ‘W.’ [They brought a lot of] energy. I really applaud him on that right there.”
Leading 7-0 at intermission, Wheatmore watched as the Bulldogs battled back for a stalemate across the game’s final 40 minutes. Wheatmore was able to throttle down a bit in those last 40 and got some important rest for several key starters. The home team held Wheatmore’s reserves scoreless in the second half until the final minute of play.
Anakin Leister tallied his second goal of the game with just 60 ticks remaining on the clock. He was one of two Warriors with multiple goals, as five other players got in on the scoring. Riley Queen was the other to get two past the Thomasville keeper, with Luke Beasley, Collin Burgess, Hayden Hemming and Henry Santos all contributing for Wheatmore.
Ever mindful of the task at hand, the Warriors’ coach was careful to take nothing for granted knowing that his club has to play Thomasville again in mid-October.
“It’ll be a different game at our house,” Maness said. “We’ll keep plugging away one game at a time. They exposed a bunch of things, so we’ve gotta keep working.”
