RANDLEMAN — An 11-2 win over Randleman on Monday didn’t look much different than the four other nine-goal victories the Wheatmore Warriors have recorded this season.
Warriors’ coach Rick Maness acknowledged that it was.
For the first seven games of the 2023 Wheatmore soccer season, the team had pursued the second-longest winning streak in NCHSAA history. By beating its second conference rival of the campaign, the team moved into a tie with Hough High School, which won 32 straight games from 2012 to 2013.
“If we win Wednesday, we have second by ourselves,” Maness said. “We got through this one, and so we’ll get ready for the next one.”
The next one happened to be Wednesday night’s Piedmont Athletic Conference matchup with Eastern Randolph for a shot to claim that second spot in the record book. At press deadline, the outcome of that game had yet to be determined, but Maness allowed following a recent win over Lexington that Wednesday would be a “special” occasion.
The Warriors (7-0, 2-0 PAC 1-A/2-A) came into Monday’s outing knowing that if they wanted to put their name into that second spot, they had to take care of business on the pitch in their first game of the week. They also drew a spirited effort from the Tigers (1-3-1), who became the first team this season to put two goals on the board against Wheatmore.
“We found a way to finish it,” Maness said. “My hat’s off to the Randleman kids. They played with a lot of heart. We got their A-game.”
As the team continues to replicate the program’s most successful season from a year ago, its top goalscorer does the same on an individual basis. Junior Ellie Garrison is once again leading the state in goals scored and again upped her own pace last week from 4.3 goals per game to 4.5 goals per in a pair of wins over Trinity and East Davidson.
During the pursuit of the streak and record-setting pace of its players, Maness has been creative in refining the program’s focus, presenting new challenges and refusing to accept winning as the only objective. Though the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it, the veteran Wheatmore coach has indicated that sharpening his team’s resolve hasn’t always been a successful undertaking.
“At halftime, I didn’t think we were playing good,” Maness said of Monday’s performance. “I thought we weren’t communicating, we weren’t attacking the ball hard enough. They were attacking the ball harder than we were. Our effort, I thought, wasn’t as good as it could be. I know what our effort can be. When we played Ragsdale a few weeks ago, that energy right there, when we stepped on the pitch, it was like, ‘Whoa, where did this come from?’
“But It’s hard to mimic that in every game.”
kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578
