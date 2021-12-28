THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore began its stay in the Davidson Randolph Christmas Classic on Monday by treating a packed house at Ledford to a double-overtime thriller.
The Warrior girls defeated the hosts 56-47 in the first round of the tournament after a slow start gave way to a back-and-forth affair late. Kara Comer poured in 27 points to provide the difference in a game that remained tied at the end of halftime, regulation and one extra four-minute session. Kylie Biggs chipped in 16 and did yeoman's work on the boards to fend off the Panthers.
“Offensively, I thought we did a decent job of getting into what we wanted and finishing around the basket,” WHS coach Pete Kilcullen said. “I thought Kylie Biggs, our post player, did a good job, especially in the second half, of getting her opportunities and finishing, getting to the line.”
Morgan Harrison tallied 15 points as Ledford's only double-figure scorer and provided a lift in the game’s most pivotal moments. Sarah Ledbetter, who has often powered the Panther offense, was held to only four points on Monday, as the normally tremendous shooter was contained.
“I thought we did a good job on Ledbetter, chasing her all over God’s green earth all night long,” Kilcullen said. “We were trying to make somebody else beat us.”
That someone was nearly Sophie Conger, who made a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in regulation to put Ledford up by one. Harrison then made one of two from the free-throw line with 13 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a two-point lead. She fouled a Wheatmore player on the miss of her second free throw, which gave the Warriors an opportunity to tie.
The game went into an extra session when a 30-foot heave by Wheatmore guard Kara Comer fell just shy of the mark to leave the contest knotted at 36. In the first extra period, the teams exchanged buckets, both putting six points on the board in the four-minute quarter to send it to a second overtime tied at 42.
The Warriors were able to pull away in the game’s final two-and-a-half minutes as Ledford seemed to lose its legs a bit toward the end. Fatigued but relieved, Kilcullen made it clear he was pleased with his team’s performance to remain in the winner’s bracket.
“That was a hardfought ball game by both teams,” Kilcullen said. “They’re a very good basketball team. They’re well coached. We’re very happy to get out of here with a ‘W’ to come back and do it again tomorrow night.”
Wheatmore was scheduled at press time to take on Oak Grove, who defeated Eastern Randolph 67-32 in the afternoon game.
In the boys' night cap, Ledford throttled Wheatmore, 72-50. Kaleb Lockwood led the Warriors with 10, while Alex Reece propelled Ledford into the next round with 23.
