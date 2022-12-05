MIDWAY — Wheatmore’s last week on the hardwood was much like the season thus far, a mixed bag.

The start of the week saw the Warrior boys drop a game to a tough 3-A squad by nearly 30 points. Just two days later, the group rallied to take down another 3-A program. A 58-55 win over Ledford evened Wheatmore’s record at 2-2 after the team fell to Oak Grove.

