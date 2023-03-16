LEXINGTON — A 4-0 start has Wheatmore girls soccer on the cusp of rewriting the record books once again.
Following a 9-0 victory over Lexington on Monday, Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said his team remains focused on the task at hand even as a bigger picture the Warriors are chasing can be daunting. If the team is feeling any of the pressures that come with reaching the top five all-time among North Carolina girls’ soccer programs, it has hardly shown.
Wheatmore outscored its first four opponents by a combined score of 34-1.
“When we finished last year at 25-0, we were tied for eighth, I think, in the state in consecutive wins,” Maness said. “If we can get 33 consecutive wins, we’ll be No. 2. I don’t think we’ll ever get to No. 1. To get No. 2 is what we’re trying to accomplish. That’s going to be special.”
Maness said he has illustrated for his players what they are trying to accomplish, even having an art teacher at the school construct a large bullseye which now hangs inside the Wheatmore fieldhouse. The point is well taken for a program that could soon only be looking up at Union Academy’s record of 48 consecutive wins.
After thumping Ledford 6-0 to start the season, the NCHSAA mercy rule has come into play in each of the Warriors’ last three games. Per North Carolina rules, a soccer game ends when a team establishes a nine-goal advantage.
That was the case against a pair of 4-A opponents last week, as the Warriors defeated Ragsdale and Southeast Guilford 9-0 and 10-1, respectively.
“Last week against Ragsdale, I definitely wasn’t expecting that score; that was a solid win for us,” Maness said. “We haven’t truly been tested yet. We need to be tested.”
Maness suspects that the first true test could come Thursday against East Davidson. The Golden Eagles enter play tonight with a 3-0 record, having beaten North Forsyth, South Rowan and Asheboro. They were defeated 9-0 in both games last season against Wheatmore.
In order to avoid a similar fate, East must somehow find a way to slow one of the state’s premier weapons on the pitch. Ellie Garrison’s 4.3 goal-per-game pace dwarfs her run from last year by more than a full goal.
At 3.1 goals per game in 2022, Garrison turned in the second-most prolific goal scoring season by a girls’ soccer player in state history.
“She’s wanting to beat her record from last year,” Maness said. “She’s a special young lady. They don’t come around every day.”
