LEXINGTON — A 4-0 start has Wheatmore girls soccer on the cusp of rewriting the record books once again.

Following a 9-0 victory over Lexington on Monday, Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said his team remains focused on the task at hand even as a bigger picture the Warriors are chasing can be daunting. If the team is feeling any of the pressures that come with reaching the top five all-time among North Carolina girls’ soccer programs, it has hardly shown.

