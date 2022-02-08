TRINITY — An unusual twist in scheduling this season left Wheatmore girls basketball with the daunting task last week of taking on the second-place team in its conference twice in 48 hours.
That back-to-back set yielded a pair of Cougar victories, as Southwestern Randolph beat the Warriors once in Trinity, 69-49, and once in nearby Farmer by virtue of a 39-32 final. In the first of the two games, the Cougars opened with a 15-6 spurt to put Wheatmore in a hole early. The Warriors responded with a pair of field goals in the final minute of the first quarter to pull within five at the end of one.
Wheatmore picked up in the second quarter where the team left off in the first. A trio of buckets to start the scoring in the second period allowed the Warriors to take a 16-15 advantage with five minutes until halftime.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, that advantage would be short lived and their opponents pulled away from that point on, courtesy of a shooting barrage that saw them make eight field goals from long range before halftime. In a 20-point loss, the shooting exhibition that accounted for 24 points was the first thing Wheatmore coach Pete Kilcullen pointed to as the difference.
“We knew it was going to be a tough ball game, because they’re a good squad,” Kilcullen said. “I also didn’t see them hitting eight 3s in the first half, which, when you break it down, that might be the difference in the ball game. When we weren’t giving up 3s, I thought we played them pretty even.
“Too many mistakes, too many breakdowns defensively, and you can’t do that against a quality squad.”
In the boys’ contests, Southwestern Randolph also came away with wins in both, a 44-40 triumph in Trinity and a 54-45 decision in Farmer. The former provided plenty of late-game drama without a whole lot of scoring.
Trailing 41-40 with 58 seconds left, the Warriors could not tally a point in the game’s final minute. Adam Harrison led Wheatmore with 11 points and Jake Haynes added 10. Despite being able to erase deficits multiple times, the home team just couldn’t quite get enough shots to fall down the stretch.
“Their defensive game plan is to pack it in, play really good help defense, wall off the basket and force you to make shots,” Wheatmore coach Jonathan Evans said. “We didn’t make a lot of shots tonight. We like to get out in transition more, and they were able to control the pace of the game. That made it a low-scoring affair, which is what they want. They executed their game plan to perfection, and we couldn’t get the job done on our end.”
