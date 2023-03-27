TRINITY — What was once a record set by the 2012-13 Hough High School girls soccer team has now been eclipsed by this year’s Wheatmore Warriors.
With a 12-0 win over Eastern Randolph last week, the Warriors stand alone in second place among North Carolina’s girls soccer programs for most consecutive wins. Wheatmore ran its streak to 33 games and then added another for good measure the day after in a 1-0 win at North Davidson.
“I said, all right, now we’ve gotta get 48,” said Wheatmore coach Rick Maness, alluding to the number of wins the team would have if it completes a second consecutive unbeaten season. “We’ll see what happens.”
Ellie Garrison scored four more goals for Wheatmore (9-0), bringing her total to 39 on the 2023 campaign. Summer Bowman had three goals of her own and added four assists. It could have been more for the Appalachian State-bound senior, who set up more than a half-dozen of her teammates for potential goals at point-blank range.
While maintaining his team’s focus on each succeeding task at hand, Maness also took time to heap praise on Eastern Randolph. He chatted briefly with several of the Wildcat players following the Warriors’ win, offering encouragement after a one-sided affair on the scoreboard.
While his team invited ER’s entire squad to take a bow with them in front of the home crowd (as is customarily their solo tradition), Maness heaped praise on the Wildcats’ coach, players and, in particular, their goalkeeper. Referencing the multiple Division-I commits on Wheatmore’s squad, he said that he remarked on what an impressive job the latter did under a deluge of shots from Warrior players.
Specifically, he pointed out that Bowman will be in Boone next year because of her ability to create offensively, and on several occasions, the Wildcats were equal to the task.
“They're a class act,” Maness said.
