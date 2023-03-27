TRINITY — What was once a record set by the 2012-13 Hough High School girls soccer team has now been eclipsed by this year’s Wheatmore Warriors.

With a 12-0 win over Eastern Randolph last week, the Warriors stand alone in second place among North Carolina’s girls soccer programs for most consecutive wins. Wheatmore ran its streak to 33 games and then added another for good measure the day after in a 1-0 win at North Davidson.

