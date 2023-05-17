TRINITY — It has become a familiar script now for Wheatmore soccer.
A Warrior player breaks an individual school record, the team adds another win to the program’s record streak and the Warriors draw one step closer to their second straight state title. Rinse and repeat.
In the regular-season finale, it was a 9-2 win over Providence Grove that clinched the NCHSAA 2-A West’s No. 2 seed in the state playoffs. Ellie Garrison broke her own single-season state goal record from last year with her 78th of the 2023 campaign. The tally, which came in the 45th minute, was her fourth of the contest.
“It’s a special moment,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “I told them this is the third straight year you’ve been undefeated in conference, and you’ve won the conference three straight times. We were going for 44 [straight wins]. Ellie got her four, breaking her record in less time than last year. She’s a special young lady, and I’m just very blessed to have her.”
For 36 minutes, the Patriots played the most competitive stretch anyone has put together against Wheatmore (19-0) this season. Sophomore Waugh Taryn opened the scoring with a goal for the visitors in the game’s sixth minute.
Providence Grove was back on the board when Noelle Swaim tied the score, 2-2, with a goal in the 24th minute. It wasn’t until three minutes before the half that Wheatmore took the lead for good on Maggie Messner’s goal to make the score 3-2. Garrison seized that momentum, finding the back of the net once more before the break.
“In the first half, we were in a position we hadn’t been in all year,” Maness said. “I told them at the half, I said, ‘Listen, I’m so proud of you for what you did [to respond].”
Summer Bowman and Messner rounded out the scoring in the second half, in which Wheatmore outscored the Patriots 5-0. Bowman’s three goals came in the 62nd, 71st and 74th minute, while Messner also added her second of the night. Natalie Bowman finished with four assists.
“This wave [of players] is special,” Maness said. “And it was a special night for us.”
