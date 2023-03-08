TRINITY — Nine months removed from the program’s first state championship, Wheatmore girls soccer began its quest to go back to back last week as the Warriors shut out Ledford in their opening game.
Rick Maness’ group put the rest of the Piedmont Athletic Conference on notice by extending its winning streak to 26 games with a statement victory over a quality opponent. Junior Ellie Garrison tallied four goals in the lid lifter and will look to improve upon a 77-goal campaign from a season ago. If she does, Garrison will push for a record, as her 77 goals were good for second place in NCHSAA history.
Her 3.1 goal-per-game average in 2022 led the team, but she is hardly alone among those who return from a breakout year. Senior Summer Bowman and sophomore Natalie Bowman will reprise their roles which produced a combined 74 goals and 45 assists last year.
The team will have to replace Kara Comer’s 15 goals and 33 assists, but Wheatmore has brought back 74% of the minutes played from last season’s squad and 91% of the goal production. Those defending champs are on a very short list of the top candidates to claim the 2-A title again this year.
It isn’t just that the Warriors won the championship or that the team finished with an unblemished record, but the dominating fashion in which the club secured its first title. The West’s No. 2 seed defeated its opponents by a 195-16 margin last season. Maness’ group built momentum, growing stronger and stronger each week before capping it all off with a 4-1 victory over Clinton at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
By defeating the top seed from the East, the team was able to etch its name in the record books. Summer Bowman was selected as the game’s MVP.
In order to run it back, the Warriors will need to continue to prove it has successfully replaced Victoria Lowe in net. Lowe helped to fortify the back end of that championship defense. Lucy Lockwood was equal to the task against Ledford in the season opener, stopping the only shot on goal she faced.
If Wheatmore can keep opponents off the scoreboard at anywhere near the rate the team scores, it could be yet another deep run for the Warriors.
