TRINITY — Nine months removed from the program’s first state championship, Wheatmore girls soccer began its quest to go back to back last week as the Warriors shut out Ledford in their opening game.

Rick Maness’ group put the rest of the Piedmont Athletic Conference on notice by extending its winning streak to 26 games with a statement victory over a quality opponent. Junior Ellie Garrison tallied four goals in the lid lifter and will look to improve upon a 77-goal campaign from a season ago. If she does, Garrison will push for a record, as her 77 goals were good for second place in NCHSAA history.

