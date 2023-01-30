TRINITY — An open house was held last week to move ahead with a comprehensive land-use plan by opening dialogue between city staff, residents and elected officials on what should shape the city’s next 20 years.
Mayor Richard McNabb and City Manager Stevie Cox have asked for residents’ help in determining a course of action for a document that will shape public policy, economic development, retail growth and residential sites for the foreseeable future.
“Trinity is a beautiful and growing city, and with that [comes] news opportunities,” McNabb said. “Opportunity [exists] for better infrastructure, economic development, in-town activities, walkability, school fundings. It’s important that we all come together to decide what’s best for our home and future.”
City staff, together with consultants hired by the city, have crafted the framework for a 20-year plan, one driven by community involvement. The city is calling the project “Vision Trinity.” Four specific areas have been identified as priorities by city officials as they move forward with the planning process.
Cox said the city plans to gather in-depth inventory of the city’s current conditions, including its economy, environment, population and transportation. He said the city will amass community input and research regional and community trends before using data-driven strategies compiled by experts to guide the city’s future growth.
“Trinity’s residents and business owners paint a rich picture of our community in a way that maps and projections never could,” Cox said. “The comprehensive land use plan is a reflection of all of us, not just a few.”
Cox recently told the A-T News that Trinity’s ongoing strategies, formed in tandem with Greensboro-based S&ME engineering firm, are intended to attract support services to improve quality of life for those who dwell in Trinity. Among the information Cox hopes to receive from as many residents as possible, he is seeking input on what type of new housing, city center and commercial development is most important to them.
The impact of traffic on Finch Farm Road and N.C. 62, as well as Hopewell Church Road, are among the questions city leaders are actively seeking answers for in a survey that will remain on the city’s website through the first quarter of 2023.
Recruitment of a grocery store in helping Trinity evolve from a food desert to having viable places within the city limits to shop for household staples is a top priority of the city. Next, the long-term vision from the city’s perspective includes the addition of sit-down restaurants, as well as development of amenities for existing residents, possibly a community center.
Development of a parks and recreation program and recapturing revenue lost in retail sales tax are also items the city’s leadership covets.
To access the survey and find answers to questions regarding the land-use plan, residents can visit www.trinity-nc.gov. The city also encourages anyone interested in the project to contact City Clerk Darien Comier or Cox for additional information.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.