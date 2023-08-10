I had lunch with a good friend this week. He doesn’t live nearby, but we try to catch up twice a year. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get together much through the pandemic. It was nice to slow down and catch up with my friend. The conversation flowed back and forth with ease. We are close in age, and we grew up with similar values.

We both were involved in Boy Scouts. Our experiences were positive and the memories run deep. The Boy Scouts help many boys become good young men. It can help boys develop strong character … something we could use in our society today. We were talking about a number of things we learned in the Boy Scouts and one of the keys was: Be Prepared!

