TRINITY – The picture is starting to come into focus for Wheatmore, and it’s looking pretty good.
The Warriors, returning last week from spring break with two of their top players back in the lineup, scored eight goals in the first half and raced past rival Trinity 9-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer last week at Wheatmore.
“It’s fun to watch sometimes,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “If we stay healthy – we’ve gotten healthy at the right time, heading into the last stretch here. We’re a team that I get frustrated with, then I say, ‘They’re going to figure out what to do.’ And you just see the floodgates open.”
Ellie Garrison had five goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (11-0 overall, 5-0 conference), ranked No. 120 nationally by MaxPreps, No. 25 in the state overall and No. 1 among state 2A West teams.
Summer Bowman – who, prior to last Tuesday, had been out since the second match of the season – added three goals and an assist. Natalie Bowman had a goal and three assists, while Kara Comer had three assists as she nears the program record.
“I’m so excited,” said Summer Bowman, a junior forward, of her return. “I love the sport and I love the team. So, I missed it and I’m glad to be back.”
Wheatmore netted six goals in the opening 20 minutes. It scored three in the opening 10 minutes to take control – in the fourth minute by Garrison off a corner kick by Comer, in the seventh minute on a hard shot by Natalie Bowman in front, in the ninth minute on a ball through the defense by Garrison.
The Warriors, who also got back Izabella Ringley, quickly added three more within the next 10 minutes – in the 13th minute on a quick header by Summer Bowman, in the 15th minute by Garrison on a header off a corner kick, and again in the 15th minute by Garrison off a short pass in the penalty area.
Wheatmore tacked on two more to lead 8-0 into halftime – by Summer Bowman in the 24th minute off a waist-high kick near the goal, and again by Summer Bowman in the 29th minute on a long run up the left side. The Warriors finished the match in the 44th minute when Garrison scored on a header in front.
“I think we were just ready to play,” said Summer Bowman, who had three goals in last Tuesday’s 9-0 win against Providence Grove. “Trinity’s our rival and we just wanted to get out there. They were talking a lot of smack, so we were like, ‘Let’s get on them early.’”
Across the way, it was a struggle for the Bulldogs (2-9 overall, 0-5 conference), who were in their defensive end much of the match. Trinity had a couple of glimmers of offensive opportunities. But Wheatmore, which won the previous meeting 6-0 a month ago, quickly snuffed them out.
The Warriors finished with a 25-1 advantage in shots for the match.
“We played horrible,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “I don’t know – we thought we were prepared, but we weren’t. They came in to prove a point and they proved it. We just weren’t here tonight.”
Kaylee McDonald made nine saves in goal for Trinity. Victoria Lowe made one save for Wheatmore, which tied last year’s program record for 11 wins.
