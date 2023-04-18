CLIMAX — The battle for first place in the Piedmont Athletic Conference on Monday fell decidedly in Wheatmore’s favor on Monday.
Providence Grove entered with five straight conference wins, but the Patriots were handed their first loss in league play by a Warrior squad that extended its streak to 37 consecutive victories with a 10-1 final. Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said that having two weeks to prepare for the Patriots couldn’t have come at a better time.
“The way he (Providence Grove coach Eddie Tuck) runs his 4-3-3, I was worried about this one,” Maness said. “He’s got kids that aren’t afraid to go at it. Those kids over there popped us right between the eyes. I admire their fight.”
Despite a tenacious opponent and the fact the Warriors trailed for the first time all season, the final outcome was a familiar one. Ten unanswered goals provided the elixir that cured what ailed Wheatmore — and will also soothe the bumps and bruises the team will nurse for days to come.
Maness said his players will need an ice bath to heal up before they take the field next, as the rough-and-tumble nature of play at Providence Grove pushed his squad physically in ways it hasn’t been this season. He was not only complimentary of the Patriots, but also pointed out that the challenge they presented was something he wanted the Warriors to face for a couple of months.
“I wasn’t happy with our play tonight, but to have a bad night against a good team and get the win is a good day,” Maness said.
Summer Bowman continued her torrid play in tandem with Ellie Garrison. A 6.2 point-per-game player this season for the Warriors, Bowman has made contributions beyond the box score by embracing a role her coach says makes her teammates better.
“Summer is becoming a true leader, which is something we really needed,” Maness said.
The Warriors (12-0, 5-0 PAC) square off with Randleman on Monday. Providence Grove (8-4-2, 5-1 PAC) steps away from conference play Thursday to tussle with Central Davidson.
