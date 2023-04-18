CLIMAX — The battle for first place in the Piedmont Athletic Conference on Monday fell decidedly in Wheatmore’s favor on Monday.

Providence Grove entered with five straight conference wins, but the Patriots were handed their first loss in league play by a Warrior squad that extended its streak to 37 consecutive victories with a 10-1 final. Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said that having two weeks to prepare for the Patriots couldn’t have come at a better time.

Trending Videos