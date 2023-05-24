TRINITY — The Wheatmore Warriors continued their march toward a second straight state title on Monday, defeating Wilkes Central 6-1 in the third round of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs.

It was the second straight year the Warriors bounced the Eagles from the postseason. A year ago, Wheatmore claimed a 4-3 overtime victory in the regional final for what was probably the team’s most difficult contest of its 47 consecutive wins across the last two seasons.

Trending Videos