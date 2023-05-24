TRINITY — The Wheatmore Warriors continued their march toward a second straight state title on Monday, defeating Wilkes Central 6-1 in the third round of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs.
It was the second straight year the Warriors bounced the Eagles from the postseason. A year ago, Wheatmore claimed a 4-3 overtime victory in the regional final for what was probably the team’s most difficult contest of its 47 consecutive wins across the last two seasons.
“They’re a quality program,” Warriors’ coach Rick Maness said. “I figured they’d have a chip on their shoulder since we knocked them out last year in the regionals at their house. They fought with a chip on their shoulder the whole night. We’re lucky to get through this one and move on.”
The individual record of the night belonged to Natalie Bowman, who was the first on the scoresheet when she hammered home a goal off a free kick in the game’s first three minutes. Though it was her goal that put the team up 1-0, it was her assists that made her the school’s all-time career assists leader, a distinction her sister claimed just weeks earlier. Summer Bowman instead did most of her damage as a goal scorer in this one, scoring on a free kick to make it 2-0 in the 17th minute. Her second goal was scored off an assist from Ellie Garrison in the 22nd minute. Garrison then booted a penalty kick into the back of the net, extending Wheatmore’s lead to 4-0 a minute later.
Wilkes answered with a goal in the 26th minute by Riley Huffman, but in the second half, it was all Garrison. The junior tallied her second and third goals of the game to round out the scoring. Her three goals Monday gave her 196 for her career, within 21 of the state record set by South View’s Carloyn Lindsay in 2003.
Maness joked after the game that he hadn’t told her yet how many she needed to break the record, but suggested that he might do so later that night.
“One day when I’m old and more feeble, I’ll look back and say that was my Mia Hamm,” Maness said of Garrison. “They don’t come around that often.”
To get to Monday’s matchup, the second-seeded Warriors rolled past No. 15 seed Forbush in a 7-0 final last Thursday. Summer Bowman and Garrison each scored three goals to lead the Warriors. Kaitlyn Vazquez added a goal, while Garrison and Natalie Bowman each had an assist. “I’m glad to get this one — I was worried to death,” Maness said. “They’re a quality team. They’ve been in the big show (the state championship) five times. I can understand it.”
Summer Bowman and Garrison each scored in the first half. In the second half, Summer Bowman scored on a header off a corner kick by Natalie Bowman in the 53rd minute. Garrison followed with a goal in the 66th minute, and Vazquez scored in the 75th minute.
The Warriors (22-0) will now face Community School of Davidson, a team they beat 3-2 in the same round last year. Should they win again, their win streak would match the state record 48 set by Union Academy in 2020.
