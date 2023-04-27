TRINITY — During a presentation at this month’s Trinity budget retreat, city officials were informed that 2023 has been a relatively quiet year so far for violent crime in the city.

Sgt. Ric D’Angelo with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office told council members that since he has begun spearheading the city’s law enforcement efforts, he’s noticed a dearth of significant criminal activity. The city of Trinity added two sheriff’s deputies in September 2022, bringing its total number of sworn officers to four.

