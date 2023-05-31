ARCNWS-06-01-23 CAMP.jpg

Traditional summer programming hasn’t taken place at Victory Junction since 2019.

 SPECIAL | ATN

RANDLEMAN — Victory Junction will return to weekly camp sessions this summer for children with serious illnesses, chronic medical conditions and disabilities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Due to the threat of COVID hindering the safety of campers, Victory Junction stayed in session through family weekends and day camps beginning in the summer of 2020.

Trending Videos