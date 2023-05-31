RANDLEMAN — Victory Junction will return to weekly camp sessions this summer for children with serious illnesses, chronic medical conditions and disabilities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Due to the threat of COVID hindering the safety of campers, Victory Junction stayed in session through family weekends and day camps beginning in the summer of 2020.
No family or camper ever pays a cent to attend camp. Major fundraisers take place throughout the year to cover the costs.
The staff and counselors are thrilled to return to their Sunday-through-Thursday overnight setup, said Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Lemmon. The staff will get to spend more time with campers, forming deeper connections with them in a life-changing experience for both the staff and campers, Lemmon said. Traditional summer programming hasn’t taken place since 2019.
At camp, kids are allowed to focus on fun. All buildings and events are made to be completely accessible.
Founded by the Petty family in 2004, the NASCAR theme is clear throughout the camp. An environment that is full of colors, patterns, and even a building in the shape of a race car.
Victory Junction is one of nine camps of its kind in the United States, all with their own unique qualities.
Every week of the summer session focuses on a different diagnosis so campers can meet other children with similar conditions, someone to relate to and make lifelong friendships with.
The safety of the campers is at the heart of Victory Junction. There is a full-time medical team housed in the “Body Shop” with the ability to carry out blood infusions to chemotherapy.
“Campers gain a sense of confidence,” said Kaleb Reeves, volunteer program.
He said the youths realize they are able to participate in classic summer camp fun including zip lining, bowling, playing at the water park, archery and more.
“We wish we could keep them 365 days a year,” he said.
The first group of campers, ranging from ages 6 to 16, is expected to arrive June 11. Victory Junction expects more than 60 campers per week.
Victory Junction relies heavily on volunteers. Anyone who has been out of high school for a year can apply online to be a summer volunteer. For more information on volunteering, go to: https://victoryjunction.org/teamvj/
