HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is seeking artists and makers to participate in the 49th annual Day in the Park Festival.

The festival will be held Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Lake Park in Jamestown and will feature two stages of live entertainment, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, folklife exhibitions, arts-themed activities, and more than 30 artists and crafters.