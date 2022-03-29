RANDOLPH COUNTY — Jobless rates in the Triad saw their descent come to an end at the beginning of 2022, when unemployment rates statewide increased in all 100 counties in January.
According to information released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, 78 of North Carolina counties now fall below the 5% unemployment rate, down from 90 a month prior. All of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate increases in January.
The unemployment rate in Randolph County stood at 3.5%, up from 3% in December. The rate decreased 2.2% from a year ago, according to the report.
The unemployment rate measures the percentage of employable people in the workforce who are over the age of 16 and who have either lost their jobs or have unsuccessfully sought jobs in the last month and are still actively seeking work.
In the surrounding area, Davidson County’s rate increased to 3.5% in January, up from 3% in December. Rates in other surrounding counties were 4.4% in Guilford; 3.8% in Forsyth; 3.8% in Rowan; and 3.6% in Montgomery.
The January rate ranks as the 38th lowest in the state, leaving Randolph County — which is part of the Greensboro/High Point Metropolitan Statistical Area — among mid-level Tier 2 counties. The number of unemployed in Randolph County stands at 2,260 people. Randolph’s labor force now stands at 64,311.
North Carolina’s statewide, non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8% in January, which is up from 3.2% in December. It was a decrease of 2.1% over the year. The national unemployment rate in January was at 4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.