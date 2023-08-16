The Randolph County Board of Education has promoted the school system’s transportation coordinator to a top financial post.
Marty Trotter will take over as administrator in the Randolph County Schools Finance and Budget Division on Oct. 1, and he will be promoted again to finance officer on Jan. 1, the board announced at a recent special called meeting.
Although during the past two years Trotter has worked in transportation for the school system, he was assistant superintendent for operations from July 2007 to December 2020 and for a year before that was the director of facilities, construction and maintenance. He also has served as the school system’s finance officer before, from March 2000 to December 2004.
