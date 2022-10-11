TRINITY — Both of the teams in Trinity won Monday after both sides battled each other to a draw for a second time this season last week.

Wheatmore soccer notched a 4-0 win over Randleman to remain undefeated, and Trinity shut out Southwestern Randolph, 1-0, for its second win of the campaign over the Cougars. The win both the Bulldogs and the Warriors covet most, however, remains elusive.

