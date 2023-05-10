TRINITY — The postseason for high school baseball kicked off for programs across North Carolina this week, with two Trinity-area programs making the 2-A state playoffs.

Trinity came up short in the Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament championship game last week in a 4-0 loss to Randleman. Even as the Tigers took home a tournament title to go along with their regular season championship, the outcome of the season’s final games allowed Trinity to join them as PAC teams to host first-round 2-A playoff games.

Trending Videos