TRINITY — The postseason for high school basketball kicked off for programs across North Carolina this week, with three Trinity-area programs making the 2-A state playoffs.
Trinity boys fell short in the Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament championship game last week in a 74-64 loss to Eastern Randolph. Though the Wildcats stacked a tournament title to go along with their regular season championship, they weren’t the only ones who made their way into the playoffs.
With a 20-7 record, Trinity qualified as the No. 15 seed in the 2-A Western Region.
A pair of losses to Eastern Randolph — which secured the No. 3 seed in the 1-A Western Region — notwithstanding, the Bulldogs entered postseason play Tuesday having won six of their last eight games against conference opponents. Victories over Wheatmore, Uwharrie Charter, Providence Grove, No. 20 seed Randleman and No. 9 seed Southwestern Randolph in recent weeks left Trinity in a similar position to last year’s squad, which finished the season with a 20-6 record and the No. 12 seed. That group also had the benefit of playing at home in its initial contest, a 55-46 win over Lexington.
Though Wheatmore’s boys did not qualify for the playoffs, the program ended the 2022-23 campaign Monday with a greater sense of optimism than the team had a month ago. Warrior coach Jason Dennis, who took over the team following last month’s departure of Jonathan Evans from the program, expressed his pride for what the Warriors accomplished in preserving through a tumultuous season.
The Warriors concluded their season at the conference tournament in a 58-38 first-round loss to Southwestern Randolph.
The Bulldog boys were scheduled to play their first-round playoff game at home on Tuesday against Newton-Conover, with the winner of that game set to face the winner of a contest between No. 2 seed Reidsville and No. 31 Lincolnton.
In girls’ action on Tuesday, Trinity traveled to No. 11 seed North Wilkes (22-5) and Wheatmore was at No. 8 seed East Rutherford (25-2).
For complete results from those games and any ensuing playoff matchups involving the Bulldogs and Warriors, check back in Thursday’s edition of the A-T News.
