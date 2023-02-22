TRINITY — The postseason for high school basketball kicked off for programs across North Carolina this week, with three Trinity-area programs making the 2-A state playoffs.

Trinity boys fell short in the Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament championship game last week in a 74-64 loss to Eastern Randolph. Though the Wildcats stacked a tournament title to go along with their regular season championship, they weren’t the only ones who made their way into the playoffs.

