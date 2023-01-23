TRINITY — In the contests preceding rivalry week, Trinity and Wheatmore continued recent skids.

Entering play Tuesday, the Bulldogs (14-5) had lost two of their last three and the Warriors were seeking their first conference victory. Trinity’s second setback this season to Southwestern Randolph came Friday when Tim Kelly’s crew fell to 4-3 in conference play courtesy of a 59-50 loss in Farmer. Dominic Payne led the Bulldogs with 34 points, but his latest scoring outburst, coupled with Dylan Hodges’ 10 points, weren’t enough to get past the Cougars.

