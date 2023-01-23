TRINITY — In the contests preceding rivalry week, Trinity and Wheatmore continued recent skids.
Entering play Tuesday, the Bulldogs (14-5) had lost two of their last three and the Warriors were seeking their first conference victory. Trinity’s second setback this season to Southwestern Randolph came Friday when Tim Kelly’s crew fell to 4-3 in conference play courtesy of a 59-50 loss in Farmer. Dominic Payne led the Bulldogs with 34 points, but his latest scoring outburst, coupled with Dylan Hodges’ 10 points, weren’t enough to get past the Cougars.
Wheatmore, meanwhile, couldn’t shake off a slow start against Randleman and was defeated 65-46. The Tigers moved into a tie for second place in the Piedmont Athletic Conference with Southwestern Randolph at 5-2.
Trinity’s quest to improve its playoff seeding makes the four final regular season games crucial if the team hopes to emerge from its current fourth-place standing. After winnable games with Uwharrie Charter and Providence Grove, the Bulldogs will finish the slate with the No. 3 team in the NCHSAA 1-A West rankings and the regular-season finale at home against Randleman.
In the girls’ portion of the PAC-7 equation, both teams remained embroiled in a tussle for the conference’s fourth-place position. At press deadline, Wheatmore maintained a one-game lead on Trinity heading into their clash.
Randleman (17-1), ranked No. 3 in the girls’ NCHSAA 2-A West poll, officially remained unbeaten in conference play with a 67-37 win over the Warriors. The Tigers’ only loss this season came to Southwestern Randolph in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic in what was formally classified as a “nonconference” game between league opponents.
Trinity (10-9, 2-5) was unable to make up any ground Friday, as the Bulldogs’ girls lost to Southwestern Randolph, 62-45, to allow the Cougars to maintain sole possession of second place in the conference. The team will continue to climb into the thick of things as it continues play tomorrow night at home against Uwharrie Charter.
For complete coverage of the Trinity-Wheatmore showdown from Tuesday, as well as a story featuring the dedication of Trinity’s gymnasium to coach Tim Kelly, check back in next week’s edition of the A-T News.
