TRINITY — A stretch run in Randolph County will feature several key matchups that will go a long way toward determining the pecking order for who’s in, who’s out and who goes where for the NCHSAA 2-A state playoffs.
Over the next three weeks, Trinity baseball will seek to fortify its hold on the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont Athletic Conference while Wheatmore attempts to climb into the third spot in the league standings. On the pitch, the Warrior girls’ soccer team continues to chase history as they remain unbeaten at 11-0 following their undefeated run last year to a perfect mark and first state championship.
Before the postseason arrives, teams will first have to navigate any remaining rust from spring break. As they returned to regular season play this week, Trinity and Wheatmore spring sports teams did so with different approaches to a nearly two-week layoff from the routine schedule. After spending their spring break at tournaments that pitted them against challenging opponents from outside the region, the Bulldog and Warrior baseball teams didn’t reserve as much time for rest as did the schools’ other programs.
Wheatmore (7-6, 2-4 PAC) came away with a 9-0 win over Jordan Matthews in the Zookeepers Classic before stumbling against Chapel Hill, which defeated the Warriors, 6-4. In their baseball tournament in the Triangle, the Bulldogs (9-7, 6-2 PAC) came away with a win over Athens Drive after losing the opener to Holly Springs in the Bobby Murray Spring Break Tournament.
Wheatmore soccer took a different approach to the holiday break, with the team’s last game coming March 31. The Warriors will not return to the pitch until April 17 when they travel to Providence Grove.
The Warriors’ baseball squad will square off with Southwestern Randolph for a second time this week on Friday as the team attempts to stay on the right side of the ledger following a 7-6 start. For Trinity baseball, the quest to make the playoffs is simpler if not altogether easier.
After taking on East Davidson on Thursday, the road gets no easier with two on tap with the defending conference — and state — champions. That two-game set with Randleman and two contests with Eastern Randolph to close the season are as important as any other games left to be played this season in the PAC.
