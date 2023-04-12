TRINITY — A stretch run in Randolph County will feature several key matchups that will go a long way toward determining the pecking order for who’s in, who’s out and who goes where for the NCHSAA 2-A state playoffs.

Over the next three weeks, Trinity baseball will seek to fortify its hold on the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont Athletic Conference while Wheatmore attempts to climb into the third spot in the league standings. On the pitch, the Warrior girls’ soccer team continues to chase history as they remain unbeaten at 11-0 following their undefeated run last year to a perfect mark and first state championship.

