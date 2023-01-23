Trinity sign
Staff

TRINITY — A vacant staff position in the city of Trinity illustrates a regional problem in smaller municipalities across the Piedmont.

The opening in the city’s planning department also represents an issue unique in some ways to Trinity. In preparing the upcoming budget schedule, Trinity Finance Director Crystal Postell presented the city council with financial estimates to use throughout the process. In discussing monetary allocations, Councilman Ed Lohr expressed concern with what he said was an exorbitant sum allocated for code enforcement.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos