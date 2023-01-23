TRINITY — A vacant staff position in the city of Trinity illustrates a regional problem in smaller municipalities across the Piedmont.
The opening in the city’s planning department also represents an issue unique in some ways to Trinity. In preparing the upcoming budget schedule, Trinity Finance Director Crystal Postell presented the city council with financial estimates to use throughout the process. In discussing monetary allocations, Councilman Ed Lohr expressed concern with what he said was an exorbitant sum allocated for code enforcement.
Lohr suggested that the city should not have seen a significant increase in the amount it previously spent to fund its planning director/code enforcement officer position after the departure of the city’s previous planning and zoning director, Marc Allred.
“I’m thinking he was getting $60,000,” Lohr said. “He was a planning and zoning director and code enforcement [officer]. There’s a time for us to get together and hire an employee that works for the city. One employee can do this job for, say, $70,000.”
City Manager Stevie Cox suggested to Lohr that the city cannot fill the position for $50,000 or $60,000, or even with more significant funds, due to a competitive job market. Not only must governments keep salaries of experienced employees at a competitive level as they advance the pay of newcomers; they also have to compete with private and public sectors.
In attempting to compete for employees with surrounding areas, both in private and public sectors, Cox said municipalities also face a challenge particularly affecting planning departments.
“We went out on two separate occasions to try to find someone to be a planner,” Cox said. “We have adjusted the salary so that we can be more competitive, and we have only had one person to apply. And I will tell you that however much money we toss to it, we’re still faced with the same issue. If you talk to any of the municipalities around us, the only places that are actually being able to hire planners are the big cities like High Point, Greensboro, Winston-Salem.”
He continued by explaining that after months of fruitless effort to replace Allred, the city shifted its focus to contract labor.
“We’re all faced with the same issue of trying to compete in a very competitive market with so many jobs for planners at the moment,” Cox said. “Hence, that’s how we ended up using contract labor to do the planning and zoning at this time.”
The additional layer which contributes to the issue facing Trinity is constituted by questions surrounding why Allred left. Councilman Jack Carico mentioned that Allred didn’t go far, opting to work in Winston-Salem.
“I don’t know why Mr. Allred chose to go to Winston-Salem,” Cox said. “What I do know is that trying to replace him has not been easy.”
Cox explained some of what has gone into making what he called “a good faith effort” to replace Allred. The city manager said that he met with the dean of UNCG’s planning program, suggesting that some of the students in Greensboro intern with the city of Trinity. Not one of them took him up on the offer, Cox said.
A job advertisement remained unanswered for several months for the full-time city planner position, Cox said, before his office took it down in September or October. The city manager’s office pulled the advertisement because it cost money to leave the listing posted.
Meanwhile, the city continues with preparations to make gradual changes by compiling a comprehensive land use plan. Today, the city will host an open house from noon to 8 p.m. at City Hall Annex for the Vision Trinity Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
