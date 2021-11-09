TRINITY — Municipal elections saw one newcomer and one previous member replace a pair of incumbents on Trinity City Council earlier this month, while the mayor retained his seat.
Richard McNabb was elected to his first full term in office after being appointed mayor in January in the wake of the death of former Mayor Jesse Hill. McNabb defeated Veronica “Vickee’” Armstrong, 451 to 193.
Armstrong was appreciative of the support she was shown and excited by the uptick in the number of voters who participated in this year’s election.
“I want to congratulate Mr. McNabb, my opponent,” Armstrong said. “In this election cycle, the voters of Trinity showed up and showed out. In 2020, only 486 people voted in the presidential election. In this past election, for whatever reason — controversy, people getting stirred up, maybe having somebody who didn’t look like everybody else running — there were 670 Trinitarians who voted.”
Trinity voters turned away both City Council incumbents who were running. In Ward 2, former councilman Ed Lohr defeated incumbent Steve Lawing, and in Ward 4, Robbie Walker led the field of four candidates, including incumbent Don Payne.
Payne was brief in his parting remarks to council members. McNabb thanked him for his years of service.
“I have certainly enjoyed it, and I’ve met a lot of nice people,” Payne said. “I’m 80 years old and glad to go.”
Darian Campbell was Walker’s closest competition in Ward 4. Walker’s 340 votes bested Campbell’s 266. Payne and Forbes tallied 41 and 12 votes, respectively. Lohr reeled in 372 votes, or 57.23%, to Lawing’s 277, good for 42.62%.
Trinity has a mayor, four ward council members and an at-large council representative. The council members serve staggered four-year terms. Municipal elections in Trinity and other area cities and towns are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.
The seats of Councilmen Jack Carico, Bob Hicks and Tommy Johnson will appear on the ballot in 2023.
