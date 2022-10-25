TRINITY — Trinity controlled play up until the closing minutes and defeated Randleman 2-1 in Piedmont Athletic Conference play Monday at the Dog Pit.
The Bulldogs scored both of their goals in the first half and fell 25 seconds short of a clean sheet in its final regular-season home match that served as Senior Night.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty good,” Trinity head coach Mike Sink said. “We did basically what we’ve been working on until the last three or four minutes. I think we started looking ahead, which we didn’t need to be doing. Randleman is a good team, and they can be dangerous.”
The Bulldogs, 14-3-2, improved to 9-0-2 in the league and stayed tied for first with neighborhood rival Wheatmore. The Warriors defeated Uwharrie Charter on Monday.
Against Randleman, senior Cooper Pollock put Trinity on the board in the 18th minute when he zipped a shot past the Tigers keeper who came out to defend. The margin became 2-0 when Andrew Cox lofted an arcing throw in toward the goal that dropped between the keeper and two defenders and went in.
“The first one was a good goal and the second one, there was a lot of pressure on the keeper,” Sink said.
The Bulldogs dominated time of possession, constantly putting the ball in its attacking third.
“Offensively we were good,” Sink said. “We kept a rotation of players who hadn’t played much up top, and sometimes we got out of our offense a little bit, but once the starters came back in, everything pretty much fell into place.”
Randleman (7-11-1, 4-8) stepped up its attack in the last four minutes. The Tigers generated two corner kicks and eventually scored on a header off a long pass.
“We went to sleep there and they were able to sneak one past us,” Sink said. “I think we went into an excited panic mode. It was Senior Night, and I stuck some of my seniors back on who hadn’t been in, but they managed to put it together and made it happen.”
Trinity couldn’t convert on a string of corner kicks in the first 10 minutes and was also off the mark on its free kicks.
“Our set pieces and free kicks weren’t on frame and we couldn’t touch them,” Sink said. “We might work on that tomorrow at practice.”
