TRINITY — After easily dispatching of their first two opponents this season, Trinity faced its first major test of the season last week.
The Bulldogs (2-1) were unable to match the level of play of East Davidson in a 42-13 home defeat, but Trinity coach Marlon Morris saw flashes of what he’d seen in decisive wins over Chatham Central and Forbush.
“It’s not that they didn’t do a good job; it’s just that they’ve got to do a better job,” Morris said. “We probably left four or five touchdowns on the board. If we get those touchdowns, I think the game goes the other way, because we’re better than that. We’re a good football team, and we’re still going to make some plays and we’re still planning on competing for a conference championship and going to the playoffs.”
Morris contrasted his team’s outscoring its first two opponents by 76 points with the daunting task of stopping two premier offensive weapons. The Eagles rode the physical play of its offensive line and downhill running style of Josiah Allred and Brogan Hill to rack up enough in the ground game to control the ball and keep Trinity’s offense sidelined.
Allred scored twice on the ground, while Hill found paydirt thrice rushing and once on a pick-six late in the 29-point win.
“We went up early on them and were just able to pound the rock tonight and keep those really good athletes and that really good offense they’ve got off the field,” East Davidson coach Vance Hanner said. “That was the plan. I’m proud of my offense, my offensive line. Brogan Hill ran hard, and Josiah Allred ran really good.”
East began the contest with a gift from the Bulldogs, who fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage. One play later, Allred’s 31-yard touchdown run made it 7-0 two plays into the game.
Trinity quarterback Dominic Payne answered with a strike to Bo Gibson to notch the game’s only tie. It remained 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
It wouldn’t stay that way long.
Hanner credited assistant coach and co-athletic director Ryan McClamrock for tweaking the Eagles’ scheme defensively. Whatever adjustments were made, the Bulldogs didn’t score again until 20 seconds remained on the clock.
“After that first drive where they scored on that long pass, I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be a shootout,’” Hanner said. “But Coach ‘Rock made some great adjustments and we finally started to bottle those guys up. Credit Trinity. I thought they fought really hard and had a good plan against us.”
Hill’s prowess on both sides of the ball set the tone for a group coming off a shutout of Wheatmore. The senior signal-caller’s 17-yard rushing score in the second quarter gave the visitors a bit of breathing room at intermission.
His pair of touchdowns on the ground to open the scoring in the second half extended that lead to 28-7, and his interception return for a touchdown with 1:41 left in the contest put the finishing touches on a signature performance.
Morris doesn’t dismiss the mistakes that befell the Bulldogs but also doesn’t believe it's indicative of what fans can expect of the group moving forward. With a road game at Jordan Matthews tomorrow and a showdown at Carrboro on deck, the head coach sees reason for optimism in closing out the non-conference schedule and beginning league play at home Sept. 30 against Providence Grove.
“We’re going to try and get some guys healed up, because this was a physical football game,” Morris said. “They’ve got two really good football players in their quarterback and the fullback. We won’t see another tandem like that, I don’t think, all year. I think against everybody else, we match up well.
“Our focus is going to be to win the next two football games, get a week off going into conference [play] and then win the conference.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
