WALLBURG — For Trinity basketball fans, it’s no secret that sophomore Dominic Payne is a rising star for the program.
Over the Christmas holiday, he introduced himself to fans of several programs who gathered at Ledford High School for the Davidson Randolph Christmas Classic. Payne made the all-tournament team and led Trinity to a pair of wins as leading scorer of the event with 72 points through three games.
His team’s efforts culminated in a 57-54 victory over Wheatmore in both schools’ final game of the tourney, yet another outing between the two that came down to the wire. The win was Trinity’s second of the season against the Warriors.
The Bulldogs’ opening-round win over South Davidson set the stage for a showdown with Thomasville in the semifinals. Trinity fell 77-70 to Thomasville despite the most prolific single-game scoring in the tournament.
Payne poured in 34 points, but had to do so on a large volume of shots, as Thomasville’s Bryce McCoy, Lymeake Washington and Dickerson all took turns defending the dynamic Payne. Unfortunately for Trinity, Payne picked up his third foul just before halftime, which created a vacuum in the team’s scoring.
“A huge part for us was that he got in foul trouble,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “We had a few guys who we were able to cycle around and have different people guarding him, giving him different looks.”
In the second half, it was the rotation of nearly 10 solid players that gave Thomasville the decisive advantage. Leading by a point at the half, Trinity extended that edge to seven points by the end of three quarters. Seven points from Janhri Luckey, who led Thomasville with 26 points, and seven points from Johnathan Gladden felled Trinity, as the Blue Dogs were outscored as a team by 14 in the fourth quarter.
“We’re not as deep,” Trinity coach Tim Kelly said of his team in contrast with Thomasville. “We made some mistakes, a couple of quick shots when we shouldn’t have. We learned some things about ourselves.”
Trinity’s girls were handed two defeats in the final two days of the tournament, having lost to Southwestern Randolph and Eastern Randolph after their opening tourney win over South Davidson. A 67-49 game against the Cougars saw Trinity fall behind early. Despite a spirited effort to dig out of the hole, it was too much to overcome.
“We played them before, and they jumped on us at our place,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We knew it was coming, and it came. Once we settled down, I thought we got into everything, and the girls played hard. … The fourth quarter was our heel; we were done. Overall, Southwest is a good team. We just couldn’t hang with them in that fourth quarter.”
