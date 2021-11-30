TRINITY — The state budget that passed last month features a hefty sum for one local municipality that hopes to capitalize on an opportunity to extend sewer to more residents.
Of the $121 million distributed for projects in Randolph County, more than $5.9 million of it will go to the city of Trinity. Legislators for the Randolph County delegation, including Reps. Pat Hurley and Allen McNeill, were able to obtain significant funding for their municipalities.
In particular, Trinity City Manager Debbie Hinson credited Hurley for her efforts for constituents in Trinity. Though the largest local appropriation in the county was the $80 million that went to the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro, Hinson was more than satisfied with the sum that will allow the city to relieve tax burdens.
Trinity received $5,994,000 as part of the state budget, which the city manager said will be used primarily for sewer and water.
“We are currently working with WithersRavenel on a sewer extension,” Hinson said. “When we get the agreement worked out with High Point, which we’re in the process of, we have a project in the easement section of doing a force main from Steeplegate to High Point.”
Funds received from the state government can be used for that project, Hinson said, and to upgrade the lift station in the city’s largest housing development. Other money received by council can be used for other infrastructure projects, which the city manager said are ongoing.
“By using that and putting that force main in, it will help Trinity tremendously control the cost of their treatment,” Hinson said. “This would give them another million gallons, which would furnish Trinity for a while, a long while. … We’re doing it basically so we’ll have sewer and to extend sewer to other people.”
Hinson said the nearly $6 million Trinity receives will be a significant asset because the city receives the money and does not have to pay it back. It means no tax increase and no further burden on the taxpayers.
“I just want the residents to know that their legislators are at work for them,” Hinson said. “It’s just a blessing, because we do need to do that project in order to make that sewer fund self-sufficient, and also to look at future growth.
“Without putting a tax burden on the residents, not using any of their general fund monies … they want it so that people can get what they need.”
