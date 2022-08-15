TRINITY — Two years after signing his initial songwriting deal, homegrown country music singer/songwriter Landon Wall has extended his contract.
The 18-year-old musician, who grew up in Trinity but is now based in Nashville, extended his worldwide publishing agreement with Demolition Music Publishing, according to an article published by Music Row magazine.
“Landon is a true-blue country music triple threat who writes, performs and sings like an artist who’s mature beyond his years,” Jon D’Agostino, president of Demolition Music, said in the article. “Extending our deal with him has me very excited for our company.”
Since signing with Demolition, Wall has been writing and recording new music that will be released later this year. In addition, his song “To Get A Girl” was cut and released as a single by country singer Josiah Siska of Black River Entertainment. Beginning in October, he’s scheduled to go on the road as the opening act for Jimmie Allen.
Wall began chasing his musical dream as a youngster. He was only 5 or 6 when his parents, Ken and Angela Wall, gave him his first guitar and his dad began teaching him a few chords. Since then, he has performed locally on numerous occasions, and he eventually began performing at Nashville hangouts such as the Commodore Grille and the Bluebird Cafe.
At 14, he won the grand prize in the Nashville Rising Song songwriting competition, and he was only 16 when he signed his initial deal with Demolition.
“Working with Demolition has been such an amazing experience,” Wall said in the Music Row article. “The team has become my family, and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store for us.”
