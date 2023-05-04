TRINITY — Unable to complete the sweep of Eastern Randolph in the final week of the regular season, Trinity took the rubber match in the first round of the Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.

The Bulldogs settled the score with a 7-5 victory over the Wildcats after the crew from Ramseur handed Trinity a 4-1 loss the previous week. It didn’t come easy for the Bulldogs on Monday, as the host trailed by a run in the sixth.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos