TRINITY — Wheatmore girls shook up what had been shaping up to be a tight two-team Piedmont Athletic 1-A/2-A Conference race.

One week after upsetting a previously-unbeaten Randleman squad in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic, Southwestern Randolph gained a leg up on another county rival with a victory over Eastern Randolph. Unfortunately for the Cougars, their ascent as primary challenger to the Tigers in league play sustained a setback when Wheatmore earned its first conference victory Friday with a 52-43 triumph.

