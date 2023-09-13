ARCNWS-09-14-23 SOCCER

Trinity’s Sami Abdul, left, heads the ball against Wheatmore’s Hayden Hemming during Monday’s match at Trinity.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | PMG

TRINITY — Trinity kept rolling right through archrival Wheatmore.

The Bulldogs continued their strong early-season play by grabbing the lead midway through the first half, tacking on four second-half goals and defeating the Warriors 5-1 in their PAC 1A/2A opener Monday evening at Trinity.

