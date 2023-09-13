TRINITY — Trinity kept rolling right through archrival Wheatmore.
The Bulldogs continued their strong early-season play by grabbing the lead midway through the first half, tacking on four second-half goals and defeating the Warriors 5-1 in their PAC 1A/2A opener Monday evening at Trinity.
“In spurts I thought we did real well,” longtime Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We were lazy at times, but overall I know it was an opening game against a rival — and they’re good. We just kept the pressure up and things went our way. Hopefully we can keep it that way.
“First half, we were long-balling. Second half, we talked about getting the ball back down on the floor where we can work. Once we did that it changed for us. They listen on occasion,” he said with a laugh. “There are times you’re going to have to long-ball one. But we try to get them to pass and move.”
Moises Ventura scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 1-0 conference), who tied Wheatmore twice last year before the Warriors won the third matchup to decide the conference’s top spot for the state playoffs.
Zack Cox also scored a goal, while Trey Groves had two assists and Brayden Hall, Andrew Cox and Sami Abdul each had one as Trinity outshot Wheatmore 18-7 for the match and were in full control midway the second half.
“It’s very important for us,” said Ventura, a junior midfielder/forward. “Our very first conference game for us, and we’re making a good start in the conference. It’s all a team effort.”
The Bulldogs, who have only lost to undefeated Salisbury two weeks ago, jumped ahead in the 27th minute when, following a foul just outside of the penalty area, Ventura netted a free kick for a 1-0 advantage into halftime.
They added scores in the 48th minute by Ventura following a scramble along the right side, twice in the 63rd minute on another free kick by Ventura and, 43 seconds later, by Zack Cox off a centering pass, and in the 69th minute by Ventura on a run through the defense.
“We’re always trying to score goals as a team,” Ventura said. “It might take us a little while to get into the game. But once we do we get into it and we know, as a team, to stick together and stay focused and make sure we’re focused on the game.
“When it started going our way, it felt good. That’s what we’ve been working toward, what we’ve been practicing for. That’s what we expect — that’s our bar.”
Laurel Suarez Ortiz scored in the 75th minute for the Warriors (1-3-1, 0-1), who did not match up well with Trinity’s physicality and were eventually overtaken as the Bulldogs capitalized on their ample opportunities near the net.
“They took the fight to us and we backed off,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “That’s the way it always is here. And they knocked us square between the eyes. We have to get tougher.
“That’s just their style,” he said of trying to match the Bulldogs’ physical play. “We have to man up to it and adapt to it. We just have to get stronger; we have to have the willpower.”
Cristofer Elorza made three saves for Trinity, which will visit Southwestern Randolph on Wednesday. Preston Jones, who made four saves, and Michael McNamara shared time in goal for Wheatmore, which will host Randleman on Wednesday before visiting nonconference foe Lexington on Thursday.
