TRINITY — A comprehensive land-use plan will soon help shape city policy for the foreseeable future in Trinity, where officials continue to make plans to tailor development for what they hope will meet the needs of residents.

Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox recently spoke with the A-T News about what he envisions for the land-use plan and what he anticipates learning about the perspective of those in the city who are sounding off on the plan. The fluid document is a product of discussions between City Council, the city manager and staff, who eventually reached an agreement with S&ME, a Greensboro-based engineering firm that will help craft the plan.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos