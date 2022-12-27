TRINITY — A comprehensive land-use plan will soon help shape city policy for the foreseeable future in Trinity, where officials continue to make plans to tailor development for what they hope will meet the needs of residents.
Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox recently spoke with the A-T News about what he envisions for the land-use plan and what he anticipates learning about the perspective of those in the city who are sounding off on the plan. The fluid document is a product of discussions between City Council, the city manager and staff, who eventually reached an agreement with S&ME, a Greensboro-based engineering firm that will help craft the plan.
“It’s been awhile since the last time [the city] did a comprehensive land-use plan,” Cox said. “It was a competitive process. We had six firms that we interviewed. We did second interviews with only two firms. After all of that, staff made a recommendation to council that we go with S&ME for our land-use plan.”
Following a recent steering committee meeting with residents and a stakeholders’ meeting that included business people in the area, Cox said next steps will involve the results of a survey on the city’s website. The city is seeking input on what type of new housing the residents want to see, what type of vision the residents have for a city center and what types of commercial development is most important to them.
Sarah Sinatra Gould, a placemaking group leader at S&ME, said that her charge is to help outline a blueprint that will best position the city to attract support services to improve quality of life for those who dwell in Trinity.
“Something to serve the residents is truly needed,” Gould said. “Having that access to [Interstate] 85 really does allow for a quality grocery store, a type of business like that, to go in and support the folks that are there.”
Representatives from NCDOT and MPO were on hand for that recent stakeholders’ committee meeting, Cox said, because there is a great concern about the traffic impacts on Finch Farm Road and N.C. 62, as well as Hopewell Church Road. Those and other concerns are part of the reason city leaders will be actively seeking answers to the survey through the first quarter of 2023.
“We need to be thoughtful about how we’re seeing this and how we’re looking at this from a 20-year viewpoint,” Cox said. “One of the things I’ve noticed from retail economic development is that the whole lynchpin for all of this — in terms of being able to get supportive retail — it all comes down to getting a shopping center with an anchor store.
“The anchor store on most occasions has to be a grocery store. The type of anchor grocery store determines what type of retail you get.”
Cox expressed the significance of matching recruitment of a grocery store with the city’s demographics. The type of house in highest demand within the city is currently attracting families with household incomes between $115,000-$150,000.
The city manager emphasized his desire to see Trinity evolve from a food desert to having viable places within the city limits to shop for household staples. Next, the long-term vision from the city’s perspective includes the addition of sit-down restaurants, as well as development of amenities for existing residents, possibly a community center.
Development of a parks and recreation program and recapturing revenue lost in retail sales tax are among the priorities the city’s leadership covets. Cox said a recent study revealed that Trinity loses $58 million per year, including $13 million in grocery sales.
To access the survey and offer answers to questions regarding the land-use plan, residents can visit www.trinity-nc.gov for more information.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
