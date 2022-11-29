Trinity boys basketball coach Tim Kelly

Trinity boys basketball coach Tim Kelly is among the top high school coaches in the state.

 File photo

TRINITY — Current Trinity boys basketball coach Tim Kelly has coached inside the gymnasium at Trinity High School for 34 years, and soon that building could be named after him.

An unusual set of circumstances has led to the possibility. Kelly, who is among the top high school coaches in the state, is currently classified a volunteer after retiring from teaching in 2014. School board policy precludes any active employee from receiving such an honor, but since Kelly is not an employee of the Randolph County School System, the discussion has been entertained.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos