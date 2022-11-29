TRINITY — Current Trinity boys basketball coach Tim Kelly has coached inside the gymnasium at Trinity High School for 34 years, and soon that building could be named after him.
An unusual set of circumstances has led to the possibility. Kelly, who is among the top high school coaches in the state, is currently classified a volunteer after retiring from teaching in 2014. School board policy precludes any active employee from receiving such an honor, but since Kelly is not an employee of the Randolph County School System, the discussion has been entertained.
According to school officials, Randolph County School System was approached about naming the Trinity High School gymnasium after the longtime coach. During his tenure, the Bulldogs have amassed 635 wins, eight conference championships and six conference tournament crowns. He guided Trinity to a North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship in 2004, the school’s first since 1949.
During his 25 years of coaching, he has been conference coach of the year eight times, county coach of the year five times, East-West All-Star basketball coach in 2005 and The Associated Press boys coach of the year in 2004.
Per board policy, no action can be taken until the next board meeting, at which time the discussion will resume. At the November meeting, it was suggested by the parties who requested the change that the building be referred to as “Tim Kelly Gymnasium.”
Kelly, 64, earned his 500th career victory during the 2014 season and was named PAC-6 Coach of the Year as his team posted a 26-2 mark, advancing to the NCHSAA Eastern Regionals in Fayetteville. That season marked the 10th anniversary of the state championship and was six years following the school’s runner-up appearance in the 2008 NCHSAA 2-A championship game.
Kelly has told multiple media outlets over the last three decades that his mission was to bring something to the small North Carolina community for which it could come out, support and be proud. His arrival in 1989 marked the conclusion of a particularly challenging period for Trinity, which had only 34 wins over the 17-year period that preceded it.
Kelly’s son coached as an assistant at the school and at Wheatmore, and the elder Kelly has coached several individuals who became key members of the athletic department. One of those individuals, Robert Mitchell, rehired him when he had to break from coaching for six months per school board policy after he retired from teaching.
The experience reinvigorated Kelly, who said at the time those six months were among the longest he had experienced. It remains the only time he has been away from the game in more than 40 years, dating back to his days that preceded his head coaching tenure.
Following that brief sabbatical, he has spent the last eight years continuing an unprecedented run that includes no losing seasons for decades. Most recently, that includes a 20-win season last year, the high water mark since that regional final in 2014.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or dkennedy@atnonline.net.
