TRINITY — The city of Trinity will see further residential increases as developers gained the approval during last week’s Trinity City Council meeting for yet another housing development in the city.
A subdivision plan was approved for Collett Farm II, a development that drew the attention of some city residents who contend the additions could create a logjam of traffic for the area. Councilman Bob Hicks explained to those on hand who would have preferred to see the plan nixed that doing so would have violated state statute.
“The only way that we can deny a valid subdivision that has already been established the way this one has is to break the law,” Hicks said. “The only way we could do anything [other than approval] is to break the law.”
This explanation was insufficient for city resident Eric Craver, who pointed to what he believes will be logistical issues with the development. He read the statute that governs rezoning, indicating that a city council can deny a rezoning request to address the overcrowding of land, prevent undue concentration of population and lessen congestion of streets.
“This is a continuation of all the surrounding developments,” Craver said. “We’ve got houses packed in like you’ve never seen before. Now you’ve got another with 73 lots … and you said this was approved originally [in 2006] when rezoning was requested on this.
“If we go beyond that, do you know what we’re dealing with over there? Them going through another development on that circle, that road is not set up for that much traffic.”
Mayor Richard McNabb reiterated that the item in question was not a rezoning request. Hicks offered that a retroactive denial of rezoning from that 2006 decision by a previous council could not be grandfathered in, as the law does not work that way. Councilman Robbie Walker echoed his thoughts and even pointed out that developers have actually taken measures to address overcrowding and an unsightly presentation.
“Taking into consideration what Bob said, we can’t deny it unless we break the law,” Walker said. “They’ve got 13.64 acres of open space in this development. We don’t require them to have any. … Also, this development is going to be curbed and guttered, which we don’t require.”
