TRINITY — In approving the contracts for code enforcement in the city of Trinity on Monday, City Council revisited an often-heard complaint regarding a vacancy in the city’s planning department.
Councilman Ed Lohr suggested the city should eventually stop approving contracts year-to-year in favor of a more permanent solution.
“I’d like to see the city hire somebody instead of outsourcing everything,” Lohr said. “We’re paying $200,000 [in contracts for code enforcement], and this has been going on for 14, 15 months. Something is wrong when you can’t find an employee and you have two people do everyone’s job.”
Lohr said in January that the city should not have seen a significant increase in the amount it spends to fund its planning director/code enforcement officer position after the departure of the city’s previous planning and zoning director, Marc Allred.
Councilman Jack Carico asked City Manager Stevie Cox how long Allred’s vacant position was posted before it was removed. Cox said the posting was up for six months and drew minimal interest from potential candidates.
A job advertisement remained unanswered for several months for the full-time city planner position, and his office took it down in September or October because it cost money to leave the listing posted.
“Most recently, we had someone apply for the planning position,” Cox said Monday. “This person was not qualified, did not have the experience to go along with being a planner. We had someone else apply, and that person’s salary request was higher than what we had listed. … We advertised for that job for over six months. We only got like one person to apply. I will tell you up front. We would love to have a great candidate pool, and we just didn’t. One of those folks was making a decision about whether or not to stay where they are, but if they were to come, they wanted greater than the salary [they were making] there.”
In attempting to compete for employees with surrounding areas, both in private and public sectors, Cox said, municipalities also face a challenge particularly affecting planning departments. Cox has said more than once that after months of fruitless effort to replace Allred, the city shifted its focus to contract labor.
Cox previously explained some of what has gone into making what he called “a good-faith effort” to replace Allred. The city manager said that he met with the dean of UNC Greensboro’s planning program, suggesting that some of the students in Greensboro intern with the city of Trinity. Not one of them took him up on the offer, Cox said.
Whether the objective is to add an intern or a planning director, Cox said that the mission is immensely challenging.
“If you’re looking at trying to hire somebody that’s in their 20s or 30s, they see Trinity and then they start thinking, ‘Where are things for me to do, and where’s my dating pool?’” Cox said. “Those things, they play a factor. It’s different than whenever you’re hiring somebody that’s 40 or 50 and they’re not nearly as concerned about those things.
“We’re talking about trying to hire somebody at pretty much an entry-level or mid-level position.”
