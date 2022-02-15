TRINITY — At the regular February meeting of Trinity City Council, a potential moratorium on any future major subdivisions was tabled pending further review by planning and zoning.
Councilman Tommy Johnson made a motion to remove from the agenda a moratorium that could have halted future major development. He emphasized that the city has not followed state law in unilaterally placing on the agenda an item that would have resulted in action without the input of the city's planning and zoning department.
By state statute, moratoriums of that nature must come before council as a recommendation by planning and zoning, so the council voted 3-2 to remand any further action to planning and zoning for up to 45 days.
Also during the meeting, discourse on several high-profile vacant positions pointed to gaps in procedural measures the city must address. Trinity currently has openings for city manager and planning and zoning director after Debbie Hinson and Mark Allred retired and resigned from those positions, respectively.
Among the items that need to be fixed, Mayor Richard McNabb suggested that the sign in front of city hall needs to be kept updated. Councilman Jack Carico and Councilman Bob Hicks mentioned the city website needing to be revamped.
“A former mayor and council member have died, and they’ve still got their pictures on there,” Carico said. “Now you tell me how good it looks for the city of Trinity.”
Councilman Ed Lohr directly asked utilities personnel during the meeting about what has been accomplished with refurbishing the city's sewer. He also said he desires to see a potential future city manager improve Trinity's relationship with the city of Thomasville.
“I know they’re short-staffed down there,” McNabb said. “The sign needs to be kept up. And if we need to hire somebody to fix the website, if somebody will make a motion to do it, we’ll get somebody to fix the website.”
Councilman Robbie Walker offered that perhaps the vacancies the city has now, which also include finance director and code enforcement positions, are open because of a history of criticism by City Council of city employees in open session. Walker said he "puts it on" McNabb to curtail the public bickering and what McNabb called "harassment" of employees at regular council meetings.
“I’ve served on a bunch of committees — church, Y, school board, school tax — I’m sitting here embarrassed,” Walker said. “I’m embarrassed for the city of Trinity. We follow no rules, Robert’s rules, of order. We speak out about staff, we wear our feelings on our sleeves. We embarrass staff. I don’t blame Mark and Debbie for leaving. We probably embarrassed them.
“If I still owned that shop over there on Surrett Drive … I’d probably walk out the door tonight and not come back, because I wouldn’t want you people to know I was associated with this.”
