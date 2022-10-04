City of Trinity staff members

City of Trinity staff members include (from left) city manager Stevie Cox; Darien Comer, interim city clerk; Crystal Postell, finance director; Lisa Beam, assistant finance director; and Rodney Johnson, utility and public works director.

 Submitted photo

Chicago, Illinois – Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that the City of Trinity has received GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as:

