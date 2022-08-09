RANDOLPH COUNTY — Three months after Trinity City Council initially gave the go-ahead for the addition of three deputies to the existing two already patrolling the city, funding for the position received approval at both the city and county levels.
Randolph County Board of Commissioners signed off on the allocation of funding for three deputy positions and vehicles at the Aug. 1 meeting of its board, and Trinity followed suit Monday night.
A budget amendment will now allow for the approved sum of $292,173, which includes salary, fringe benefits, a one-time program investment fee to cover the costs of equipment and uniforms, annual operations fee to cover the costs of three vehicles, vehicle equipment installations, projected maintenance and fuel costs.
Additionally, the city has agreed to remodel an existing office space to establish a sheriff’s office annex in the old Trinity City Hall building. In return, the costs associated with operations fees will be offset for RCSO by $500 per month, plus the cost of utilities.
“I think it will be great for that corner of the county, when it’s all said and done and Trinity gets the help they need,” Commissioner Kenny Kidd said. “It also frees up our patrol guy in that area that he’s not responding to Trinity all the time. I think it is a win-win.”
Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox said he anticipates that it could take two additional years to reach 24/7 police protection. Ten-hour shifts had previously been discussed, but recruitment for the positions was unsuccessful, as those 10-hour shifts represented a pay cut from customary 12-hour shifts. As a result, the people who fill those positions will now work 12-hour shifts.
Councilman Robbie Walker said the budget approved for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year will allow for the additional deputies with no tax increase.
“We did figure that with the increase in property values that are probably coming next year, we can do this without raising the tax rate,” Walker said.
