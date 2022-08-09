RANDOLPH COUNTY — Three months after Trinity City Council initially gave the go-ahead for the addition of three deputies to the existing two already patrolling the city, funding for the position received approval at both the city and county levels.

Randolph County Board of Commissioners signed off on the allocation of funding for three deputy positions and vehicles at the Aug. 1 meeting of its board, and Trinity followed suit Monday night.

