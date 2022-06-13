TRINITY — A $6.5 million budget gained the approval of Trinity City Council on Monday that will include no property tax increase, but will provide three additional sheriff’s deputies to increase law enforcement presence in the city.
City Manager Stevie Cox said the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget will install a vehicle and equipment assessment survey, a capital improvement plan for the next 4-10 years and one new city planner position. Cox said that the planner’s position is a result of the rapid growth the city is experiencing. One person will be designated to address current planning, while a second person will be tasked with addressing long-term planning.
Councilman Ed Lohr expressed opposition for a new position to hire an assistant city finance director.
Perhaps the greatest focus was garnered by the three new sheriff’s deputies, with each new deputy’s position costing the city approximately a total of $130,000. According to tentative plans agreed to by both Trinity City Council and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the city will soon renovate the old city hall building and afix signage to designate it a substation, or satellite office, for RCSO.
“In the meeting that we had with the sheriff’s department last week, it was the discussion of increasing to three,” Cox said. “During that discussion, we were discussing how we would be able to provide better coverage. One of the things we will be doing with the three additional officers … is they’ll make [the old city hall] a substation.
“So we’ll go from what we’re currently having, which is only having protection from 7 to 5 or 7 to 7 everyday, we’ll be able to have more expanded coverage.”
Cox anticipates that it could take two additional years to reach 24/7 police protection. Councilman Robbie Walker said that with the three new deputies, those law enforcement officers will work 10-hour shifts four days per week and flexing days of the week. The early shift will work 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the late shift will work from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., allowing for the assigned patrol deputies to cover six days of the week in the busiest hours of the week.
A secretary will be provided by Sheriff Greg Seabolt’s office, according to Walker, so that a constant presence will be maintained in Trinity.
“We are probably at least two additional officers away from having [24/7 coverage],” Cox said. “At our next property evaluation that the county will do very soon, it is my belief that we will have over $1 billion in terms of property valuation here. At 10 cents per $100, that’s going to generate a little over $300,000, which will allow us the additional officers.”
Councilman Jack Carico offered his opposition to the $6,443,217 budget during the meeting, specifically regarding a proposed salary bump given to the city manager's position.
"I'm against this budget and what came out at our last [budget] workshop … when it came to the 6% salary increase the city manager and the finance director was going to get,” Carico said. “If I hadn’t brought that up, they both would have gotten 6%. I’m against this budget and I cannot support Mr. Cox because I feel like he can’t be trusted.”
The city manager responded to the comment immediately, addressing Carico directly. Cox had already called out a comment made earlier in the meeting by Carico, who later apologized for discussing the education and job requirements of Rodney Johnson, the city’s utility and public works director, in open session.
“Mr. Carico, with all due respect, that is an inappropriate comment to make,” Cox said. “I wouldn’t come into your place of work and berate you. I also want you to remember at our last budget workshop, it was stated that both myself and the finance director would not get a 6% increase. If you remember, when the motion was made by Mr. Walker, seconded by Mr. Johnson and approved by all of y’all, our evaluations would be based on whatever we got at that point.
“It might have been the way in which things were done before. In a professional setting, it is not appropriate that you berate employees [in open session].”
Cox’s sentiments were echoed by Walker, who pointed out that a presentation to Wheatmore’s varsity girls soccer team was also disrupted by a back-and-forth exchange after Carico raised questions about a sewer project prior to the recognition. Wheatmore recently completed a perfect 25-0 season with the school’s first team state championship and was scheduled at the outset of the meeting for a recognition to players and school personnel.
Students were in attendance for the meeting and ultimately received praise from Mayor Richard McNabb and applause from City Council members nine minutes after the meeting began. For Walker, the nine-minute delay due to ensuing discussion was unacceptable.
“I’d like to make a future recommendation,” Walker said. “If we ever recognize youth or students in this building again, we do it before any amendment to the meeting, because I think the kids today face enough problems. They don’t need to see us arguing about the agenda.
“I was very impressed with the presentation and the verbiage for those kids. Wheatmore has a special place in my heart, and I’m sure they appreciated it.”
Carico responded by pointing out that he has called for closed sessions at previous meetings to discuss personnel, only to be voted down by a majority of council members. Those occasions occurred before Walker was elected to City Council and involved former council members who did not feel closed sessions requested during regular meetings were necessary.
Walker said that while he was unaware of how previous meetings were handled, future meetings require improved structure.
“I’d like to apologize to the citizens and to the city staff for what went on tonight,” Walker said. “I’d like to also challenge my fellow councilmen — all of you, in the future, if you have a problem with our city staff — you do it in closed session. … We’ve got a new city manager. We hired him to do a job, and we need to let him do his job.”
