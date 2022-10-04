TRINITY — Two days before facing off against the school's biggest rival, Trinity soccer teed off on another of its county foes.

The Bulldogs (9-3-1) turned in one of their more impressive performances of the season in a 7-0 victory over Eastern Randolph. Moises Ventura scored a pair of goals to lead Trinity, while Diego Torres, Brenden Jenkins, Omar Exparza, Eric Gomez and Gio Jaimes chipped in one each.

