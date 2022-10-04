TRINITY — Two days before facing off against the school's biggest rival, Trinity soccer teed off on another of its county foes.
The Bulldogs (9-3-1) turned in one of their more impressive performances of the season in a 7-0 victory over Eastern Randolph. Moises Ventura scored a pair of goals to lead Trinity, while Diego Torres, Brenden Jenkins, Omar Exparza, Eric Gomez and Gio Jaimes chipped in one each.
The balanced scoring and ball-control attack for Trinity did not go unnoticed by the team's head coach.
“They kept it on their half most of the game, and they kept their composure,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “I was just really pleased with the way they kept moving the ball.”
Since a tie with Wheatmore on Sept. 13, Trinity outscored four opponents by a margin of 19-2. Sink said he has been pleased by his team's level of focus and the tenacity with which it has attacked the beginning portion of its conference schedule.
“We’ve tried to keep them focused one game at a time, and I know ER has good players, so we really had to focus on them or they’d come back and get us,” Sink said. “This group is starting to believe in each other and is working for each other. They’re really bought into what we’re trying to do, and they really look after each other. They’re a really good group.”
Wins over Southwestern Randolph, Providence Grove, Randleman and the Wildcats for Trinity set up the showdown of unbeatens. The winner of that contest Wednesday between the Bulldogs and Warriors had not been reported at press deadline. Check back in the next edition of the A-T News for a recap of the week's soccer action for Trinity and Wheatmore, including the teams' final regular-season matchup of the year.
