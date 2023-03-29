TRINITY — Members of the Trinity City Council discussed earlier this month what was referred to as “bucket list” items, the five most important things that members want to see done before they leave office.
Council members enumerated items on the collective wish list, ranking them in order of importance. Expanded retail options are among the top items the City Council hopes to see materialize in the coming years. Currently, Dollar General, Sheetz and BBQ Joe’s are the only retail businesses in the city limits.
Councilman Robbie Walker mentioned the need for a grocery store, shopping center, a new park and completion of the land-use plan as situations he hoped to see rectified before he leaves office. According to Cox, Trinity’s comprehensive land-use plan is approximately 70% complete, so that may be among the first to be checked off the list.
Councilman Bob Hicks mentioned acquisition of the now-defunct Braxton Craven School from Randolph County as one item he’d like the city to obtain.
Mayor Richard McNabb initiated his portion of the conversation by expressing his hopes that the building for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office satellite office in Trinity will be completed in 2023 and that the city will add another officer or two in the next year.
“I hear that all the time — we’re so glad that we’ve got policing now and that you’re going to put the substation here,” McNabb said of the expected population explosion with 1,200 houses coming online in Trinity. “Hopefully the county is going to bring some other services up here, too, so we don’t all have to go to Asheboro to get certain things done. I’d never go for a police department the size of our town, given what [other municipalities] are spending … but I do think we need another officer or two. These people are going to be here.”
Last year during a budget workshop, City Manager Stevie Cox jotted down notes from several council members who said they wished to see improvements to the city hall annex; a new council chambers; a park improvement and upgrade; comprehensive land-use plan; codification of code ordinances; updating personnel policies; website updates; rebranding; an economic development plan; a new HVAC system for the city hall annex; digitization of paper work and city hall filings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.