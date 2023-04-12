TRINITY — By awarding the bid for renovations at the old Trinity City Hall, the City Council took the latest step toward completing a new satellite office for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A bid of $171,000 was approved for Jamestown-based Risa Home Improvements on Monday to transform the old city hall building. Renovations to the building and signage will be completed throughout the year to designate it a sheriff’s office substation.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos